Harambee Residents to Host the 53212 Marketplace Showcase

MILWAUKEE – June 21, 2018 – Riverworks and the Harambee residents will host the first 53212 Marketplace Showcase on Saturday, June 23rd at Westcare Orchard, 3026 N. Buffum St. This is the first in a series of resident-driven events to be held throughout the summer in the Harambee neighborhood.
Local poet and resident engager Vicki Porter will host the first event inspired by community engagement and planning facilitated by Riverworks with local residents in the neighborhood. Riverworks received a grant to provide programming for the marketplace and build a mix-use commercial development. The
goal with each 53212 Marketplace showcase is to replicate the actual programming residents expressed interest in experiencing once the physical structure it is built.
The event is free and open to the public.
WHERE: Westcare Orchard 3026 N. Buffum St Milwaukee, WI 53212
WHEN: Saturday, June 23 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
WHO: Hosted by resident engager Vicki (MVP) Porter and Riverworks. Local media are invited to attend.
WHAT: Riverworks will host showcase 53212 Marketplace events throughout the summer in the Harambee neighborhood. The purpose of the showcase marketplace events is to bring needs identified by residents during the planning phase of the Fresh, Local and Equitable (FreshLo) project to fruition. Residents identified the establishment of a permanent marketplace in Harambee as one solution to combating issues in the neighborhood.
