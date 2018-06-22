Harambee Residents to Host the 53212 Marketplace Showcase

MILWAUKEE – June 21, 2018 – Riverworks and the Harambee residents will host the first 53212 Marketplace Showcase on Saturday, June 23rd at Westcare Orchard, 3026 N. Buffum St. This is the first in a series of resident-driven events to be held throughout the summer in the Harambee neighborhood.

Local poet and resident engager Vicki Porter will host the first event inspired by community engagement and planning facilitated by Riverworks with local residents in the neighborhood. Riverworks received a grant to provide programming for the marketplace and build a mix-use commercial development. The

goal with each 53212 Marketplace showcase is to replicate the actual programming residents expressed interest in experiencing once the physical structure it is built.

The event is free and open to the public.