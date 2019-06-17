Milwaukee, Wisconsin: On June 27th, 2019, Havenwoods Economic Development Corporation in partnership with the Milwaukee Job Corps Center is hosting a job fair in Havenwoods.

In response to the recent announcement of the Genco plant closing in the Havenwoods community, there will be a job fair held at the Milwaukee Job Corps Center (6665 N. 60th St.). The job loss due to this closing will exceed 250 jobs as reported by Biz Times in Milwaukee. While we hope to provide opportunities for former Genco employees, this job fair is open to the general public. All jobseekers are welcome and encouraged to attend.

A variety of employers from Havenwoods and Milwaukee County are eager to fill jobs in a wide range of fields. Manufacturing, financial services, healthcare administration, public sector jobs, and general labor.

“The Havenwoods Community Job Fair will bring together local businesses and our community’s skilled workforce to help businesses grow and positively impact our local economy. This not only supports our economy, it also reduces the need for residents to commute long distances and work outside of their community. Employees of Havenwoods businesses can have increased access to homeownership assistance, and incumbent worker trainings to enable advancement.” said Stephanie Harling of Havenwoods Economic Development Corporation.

There is still space available for employer participation. This event is free for employers and job seekers.

Event Details

Havenwoods Community Job Fair

June 27th, 2019

1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Milwaukee Job Corps Center

6665 N. 60th St.

Milwaukee, WI 53223