Help needed to bring justice in fatal hit-and-run incident

STATEMENT OF ALDERMAN KHALIF J. RAINEY

AUGUST 28, 2018

I am calling for the assistance of the community in helping apprehend the hit-and-run driver who caused the death of Glen McCain, 73, in the 7th Aldermanic District near 5700 W. Fond du Lac Ave. at approximately 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, August 25.

Mr. McCain was a U.S. military veteran who leaves behind four children and nine grandchildren.

Milwaukee Police say the suspect’s vehicle is a 2006-2010 Dodge Charger, four-door, silver or gray in color with dark tinted windows. At the time of the crash the vehicle sustained damage to the right side, damaging the passenger-side mirror. Please see the below STOCK VEHICLE PHOTOS provided by MPD.

I know someone in the community knows something about this incident and can help bring justice to the loved ones of Mr. McCain. Individuals with any information about this case are urged to call MPD immediately at 414-935-7360.