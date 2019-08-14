Hip-Hop Week MKE ready to roll next week

Hip-Hop Week MKE for 2019 will feature a celebration of old and new school Hip-Hop culture during the week ofAugust 19th – 25th, all with a focus on how Hip-Hop has the power to transform communities through the lens of financial literacy, health/wellness and civic engagement.

Alderman Khalif J. Rainey, founder of Hip-Hop Week MKE, said the official City of Milwaukee event will offer a wide array of activities and entertainment in this, its second year.

“Milwaukee has made history as the first city in America ever to create an official ‘Hip-Hop Week’ focusing on the power of Hip-Hop to help transform urban communities,” Alderman Rainey said. “I invite the entire city to check out the many great events and performances next week that will touch on strengthening the community from a business and health standpoint, to a financial and political standpoint and beyond.”

For this year’s Hip-Hop Week MKE, Alderman Rainey has enlisted the expertise of Hip-Hop media and branding entrepreneur and the creator of The Source magazine, Dave Mays.

“Dave Mays started The Source magazine out of his Harvard dorm room in 1988 as a single-page newsletter, and during the 1990s, The Source grew into the #1 selling music magazine on newsstands in the world, and was famously dubbed the ‘Bible of Hip-Hop’ by Public Enemy’s Chuck D,” Alderman Rainey said. “He also created the first awards show dedicated to Hip-Hop, The Source Awards, which set rating records on the UPN and BET television networks.”

“I am truly humbled and honored to be able to partner with Dave Mays for Hip-Hop Week MKE,” the alderman said.

Events include: “The Hip-Hop Museum Pop-Up Experience,” which features an exhibit of the world’s largest collection of Hip-Hop artifacts and memorabilia along with three nights of live music events, including an opening night performance by female rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and a closing night show starring Kevin Gates, and the “Hip Hop Legacy Awards Show & Concert” honoring legends including Scarface, Bun B, Mystikal, Devin The Dude, and Do Or Die, along with Milwaukee’s own Speech from Arrested Development, Coo Coo Cal and others.

The week will also feature daily Hip-Hop-powered community engagement activities including “Hip-Hop Goes To The Polls,” with keynote speaker Brad “Scarface” Jordan, who is the first major Hip-Hop artist ever to run for public office (City Council in Houston); “Healthy Bars: A Hip-Hop Conversation On Health & Fitness” hosted by Stic Man of Dead Prez, and “A Hip-Hop Seminar On Financial Literacy & Real Estate” organized by DJ Envy, co-host of the popular morning show “The Breakfast Club.”

Hip-Hop Week MKE is sponsored by The City of Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Bucks, The Sherman Phoenix, Alderman Rainey, 88Nine Radio, Summerfest, The Rave/Eagles Club, Ascension, MorganDezine, The Cooperage and the Milwaukee Art Museum.

Please go to hiphopweekmke.com for additional details on Hip-Hop Week MKE.