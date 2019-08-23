Hip-Hop Week MKE schedule for TODAY and the weekend include Financial Literacy & Real Estate Seminar, Hip-Hop Goes to the Polls and Legacy Concert and Awards

It’s been an amazing week so far and Alderman Khalif J. Rainey invites the community to take part in the remaining events of the second annual Hip-Hop Week MKE celebration (Monday, August 19 through Sunday, August 25).

DJ Envy said he is looking forward to sharing insights and knowledge today during his Hip-Hop Seminar on Financial Literacy and Real Estate later today. “I’m always excited to discuss real estate and investing and Hip-Hop Week MKE allows us to come together in our natural element to tackle the important issue of financial literacy,” he said.

Events scheduled for TODAY – Friday, August 23rd:

DJ ENVY OF THE BREAKFAST CLUB – A HIP-HOP SEMINAR ON FINANCIAL

LITERACY & REAL ESTATE

@GEE’S CLIPPERS

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

2200 N. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

MUSIC ON THE BLT

@BLT PERFORMANCE STAGE

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Corey Pieper, Shle Berry, Jazzaveli, DJ Nu Stylez.

3334 N. Holton St.

THE HIP-HOP MUSEUM POP-UP EXPERIENCE EXHIBIT AND HIP-HOP HAPPY HOUR

@THE RAVE

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

2401 W. Wisconsin Ave.

THE HIP-HOP LEGACY CONCERT & AWARDS PRESENTED BY THE CREATOR OF THE SOURCE AWARDS

@THE RAVE

Honorees and performers include: Scarface, Bun B, Mystikal, Devin The Dude, Do Or Die and Milwaukee’s own Coo Coo Cal. Guest performance by Benny The Butcher. Special guests and local legends TBA.

7 p.m. – 11p.m.

2401 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Brad “Scarface” Jordan looks forward to Saturday’s ‘Hip-Hop Goes to the Polls’ session at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society. “Those within the Hip-Hop community have the ability to transform politics in America. Hip Hop Week MKE presents the perfect platform to connect with disengaged and apolitical community members,” Mr. Jordan said.

Events scheduled for tomorrow – Saturday, August 24th:

HIP-HOP & CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM SEMINAR SCREENING OF “FREE MEEK” DOCUMENTARY

@BLACK HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Hosted by The Larry Hoover Project & Attorney Justin A. Monroe, Esq.

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Wisconsin Black Historical Society

2620 W. Center St.

HIP-HOP GOES TO THE POLLS WITH BRAD “SCARFACE”JORDAN

@BLACK HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Hosted by Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Wisconsin Black Historical Society

2620 W. Center St.

THE TURNUP DJ SPIN SESSION AT CHORDS & CURDS

@DEER DISTRICT

1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

THE HIP-HOP MUSEUM POP-UP EXPERIENCE EXHIBIT AND HIP-HOP HAPPY HOUR

@THE RAVE

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

2401 W. Wisconsin Ave.

HIP-HOP SHOWCASE

@CACTUS CLUB

Mudy, Nile, Twan Mack, Larry Bull, Jaecar

9 p.m.

2496 S. Wentworth Ave.

KEVIN GATES

@THE RAVE

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

2401 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Events scheduled for Sunday, August 25th:

THE HIP-HOP MUSEUM POP-UP EXPERIENCE EXHIBIT AND HIP-HOP HAPPY HOUR

@THE RAVE

12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

2401 W. Wisconsin Ave.

SUMMER JAM BAND BAZAAR

@MR. J’S

Coo Coo Cal, Baby Drew,

Ray Nitti, Ray Rizzy, Adi Armour, Cigarette Break

7 p.m.

Mr. J’s

4610 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

Hip-Hop Week MKE for 2019 is focused on how Hip-Hop has the power to transform communities through the lens of financial literacy, health/wellness and civic engagement. A complete list of activities is attached to this release.

Hip-Hop Week MKE is sponsored by the City of Milwaukee in partnership with dozens of business and community organizations. For a complete list, please see the attachment.

Additional information about Hip-Hop Week MKE is available at hiphopweekmke.com/.