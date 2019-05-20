Holistic Health Day

Holistic health in terms of medical terms means to treat the whole person, rather then the symptoms of a disease, it takes into account mental ad social factors. The term “living holistically” is becoming more popular these days, as it represents someone who is caring for their physical, spiritual and mental health. In today’s world it is vital to take extra precautions to ensure all aspects are receiving proper attention, we deal with and so much everyday. One Community Organizer in Milwaukee decided to host a day of it in the Lindsay heights neighborhood.

The restaurant known as the Tandem was the site of the event deemed “holistic day” on Saturday the 18th. The event was hosted by the community organizer for Johnson’s Park and the surrounding non-profits such as running walnut way, to introduce residents to healthy living resources in the neighborhood. “We want to set the tone for the summer” a representative said in terms of the event that featured the president of Bublr Bikes speaking about the newly installed station. Guest could also eat healthy food and ask questions to an on site therapist who provided the food also. If not for the rain guest were scheduled to walk to the park and do karaoke on the stage, but they all left feeling full and educated. Let us all strive to live holistically.