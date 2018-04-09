Home and Hope – A Community Call to Action

WHEN

Wednesday, May 16, 2018 from 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM CDT

WHERE POTAWATOMI HOTEL AND CASINO

1721 W Canal St

Milwaukee, WI 53233

MATTHEW DESMOND

AUTHOR OF EVICTED

WEDNESDAY, MAY 16, 2018

11:00AM REGISTRATION

12:00PM KEYNOTE ADDRESS

2:00PM COMMUNITY STAKEHOLDER PANEL

POTAWATOMI HOTEL AND CASINO – EVENT CENTER

1721 WEST CANAL STREET

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN 53233

“AMERICA IS SUPPOSED TO BE A PLACE WHERE YOU CAN BETTER YOURSELF, YOUR FAMILY, AND YOUR COMMUNITY. BUT THIS IS ONLY POSSIBLE IF YOU HAVE A STABLE HOME.”

– MATTHEW DESMOND, EVICTED: EPILOGUE

Evictions used to be rare. But today, for many poor Americans eviction has become a way of life. Desmond’s groundbreaking book Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City follows tenants and landlords swept up in the process of eviction. Drawing on the urban reportage and original statistical data gathered for the book, his lectures shows that eviction is a cause, not just a condition, of poverty and that the face of America’s eviction epidemic belongs to mothers and children. Presenting new insights into the fundamental role housing plays in deepening inequality in America, Desmond affirms the centrality of home, without which nothing else is possible.

Jewish Family Services invites you to attend this community wide call to action event to showcase the urgent need for safe and affordable housing.

Many families in the greater Milwaukee area are paying more than half of their income on rent and living in substandard conditions. Chronic evictions and the constant disruption of moving causes children to fail in school, parents to lose jobs, and results in families falling deeper and deeper into poverty.

JFS provides safe and affordable housing for low income families, seniors and individuals with disabilities and has seen firsthand that secure housing is one of the most important factors in building a stable community in which everyone can thrive.

Thank you and we look forward to seeing you in May.