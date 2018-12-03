Honeybee Sage Wellness

On Friday, November 30th the Sherman Phoenix Development Grand Opening brought the community together in an atmosphere conducive for success. Over 25 tenants filled the venue and hundreds of people attended in excitement.

Honeybee Sage is one of the featured businesses in the wellness hub is bringing natural herbs back into the community. Founders Meshika Stewart and Angela Mallett are determined to create an environment of education for natural remedies. It’s their passion to provide healing herbs for those in need.

Growing up in the south, Angela and Meshika know natural herbs to be a way of life. During our interview together, they mention a few of the natural remedies their parents and grandparents taught them back in the day.

“When we had an earache, we didn’t run to the hospital, grandma would always say to use sweet oil and a cotton ball instead.” Angela says.

Using natural treatments seem to be a thing of the past but with Honeybee Sage, they plan to cater to the community with the knowledge that they have from studying natural plants and herbs. Angela, message therapist, is excited to perform wellness treatments as the two also plan to conduct personal consultations. Meshika, former Accountant, plans to share all the information she’s learned about remedies that can improve and act as preventive healthcare.

Together, the Honeybee Sage team plan to create a community within the community that is eager to promote healthy lifestyle while holding each other accountable.

As a millennial, I’m far beyond intrigued at the work ahead for the apothecary. Old school remedies aren’t so common in our lives today. This leaves much room for opportunity and education. I, personally, believe a store like this could help eliminate pharmaceutical drug issues in our zip codes.

If we continue to highlight and expose alternative measures when it comes to health treatment, we will be able to make a change with the right strategies.

Congratulations to Meshika and Angela on their grand opening and I’m wishing you both much success in you near future. Thank you ladies for this great work. Keep working to make a change.