How to lose a job interview in just a matter of minutes

Article courtesy of Ladders via “The Rundown”

Trying to acquire a job interview can seem to be a full-time job. Once attained, preparations must be made to secure the role. However, certain mistakes are common in an interview setting and must be avoided.

What’s my name?

It may seem obvious however, many are unaware of their interviewer’s name. Such a mistake portrays a lack of attention to detail and can be deemed as sloppy.

Memorize the interviewer’s name and use it throughout the interview. Not only will this help in building a rapport but show some ‘want’ in securing the role.

So, what do you know about us …

In the digital age, it is easier than ever to familiarize yourself with companies and determine who they work with and their key achievements. It is also a great way of establishing where you may fit in within the workforce and what you can do in your role.

If an interviewer asks what you know about the company, and the answer is clearly ‘not much’, it is a sure-fire way to lose the opportunity.

It not what you say, it is the way you say it

It is vital that throughout the interview process you stay upbeat and positive, even if you feel that the interview may not be going as well as you had hoped. Often, it is not what you say, it is the way you say it. Skills and knowledge can be taught, and interviewers are often trying to establish whether you will fit within the team.

The likeability factor can go a long way and will be crucial in you winning a role.