Immigration and Nationalism: Impact and Implications on Local and Global Stages Explored in Two Jewish Museum Milwaukee Programs

Darryl Morin has been working on the issue of immigration reform nationally for over 15 years. He will share his experiences and insights on why our nation has failed to fix our broken immigration system and the serious consequences it is having on our Hispanic community and our nation.

Both programs offered in connection with, Stitching Histories From the Holocaust, on view April 8–September 16, 2018. This highly acclaimed exhibit has been traveling to venues across the country since it originated at Jewish Museum Milwaukee in 2014, and with the addition of two new local stories of families attempting to flee the Holocaust, it expands the discussion around immigration and cross-continental communication.

At its core, Stitching Histories tells the story of Hedwig (Hedy) Strnad and her husband Paul through the letters to their Milwaukee cousin and the dress designs they sent in hopes of getting visas to get out of Nazi-occupied Prague. Central to the exhibit are eight ensembles, sketched by Hedy Strnad, but never stitched together—until The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Costume Shop meticulously created the eight dresses and accessories from the original renderings using period styles, materials and techniques. The story represents one of the millions of lives extinguished by the Holocaust and the immeasurable loss of talent and creativity.

About Jewish Museum Milwaukee: Jewish Museum Milwaukee is dedicated to preserving and presenting the history of the Jewish people in southeastern Wisconsin and celebrating the continuum of Jewish heritage and culture. The history of American Jews is rooted in thousands of years of searching for freedom and equality. We are committed to sharing this story, the life lessons it brings with it, and building bridges between people of diverse backgrounds. By telling personal and local stories about issues that can be overwhelming in scale, JMM inspires empathy and deepens understanding of not only the Jewish people, but also others who have gone through similar experiences.