Influential Milwaukee women to be honored on city website, cable channel

In honor of Women’s History Month, Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs announced that starting next week the City of Milwaukee will be honoring notable women in the city’s history with a series of informational vignettes that will run on the front page of the city’s website and on the City Channel.

“Milwaukee is blessed to have such a richly diverse group of influential women who are leaders across a wide array of sectors, and they are international leaders, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, civil rights icons, and more,” Alderwoman Coggs said. “We are paying tribute to them and recognizing the contributions that our sisters have made to this city.”

The Women’s History Milwaukee initiative will highlight several iconic local figures in history. During this informational campaign, the official city website (city.milwaukee.gov) will feature photos and facts about the women of Milwaukee’s history, and these same informational vignettes will also run regularly during City Channel programming.

The initiative will complement Girls’ Day at City Hall, the annual event that Alderwoman Coggs organizes to expose young women to career options in public service, engage them in their community and inspire them to achieve. The 8th Annual Girls’ Day at City Hall is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 14, and more information is available atmilwaukee.gov/district6/girlsdayreg.

NOTE: Registration for Girls’ Day 2018 is CLOSED.