Initiative to help build, rehab, and repair 100 homes in Midtown

After working to repair and build new homes near Washington Park since
2013, Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity has announced an ambitious initiative to
build, rehab and repair 100 homes in the Midtown neighborhood over the next
three years.
According to Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II the Midtown 100 project
will include building 65 new homes, rehabilitating 15 homes and completing
critical repairs on 20 homes, which will allow current residents to remain in their
homes. Milwaukee Habitat has said it will invest $10.3 million in the
neighborhood over the course of the initiative, which will allow the organization to
serve the most families per year in its 34-year history.
The Midtown efforts will take place in the area from North Avenue to
Lisbon Avenue and from 30th to 25th Streets.
“Midtown 100 combats our city’s affordable housing crisis by building the
highest concentration of affordable single-family homes in Milwaukee since
WWII,” Alderman Stamper said. “Milwaukee Habitat will utilize its innovative
partnerships with community-focused organizations to dramatically increase
homeownership opportunities while helping current residents stay in their homes.
I want to thank Habitat its partners for this incredibly valuable initiative in my
district.”
Alderman Stamper said Milwaukee Habitat is reporting positive outcomes from
its efforts in the Washington Park neighborhood since 2013, including a 48% decrease in
violent crime on the blocks that have been revitalized and a nearly 20% increase in
residents who say they feel like they are part of the neighborhood.
