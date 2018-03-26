Initiative to help build, rehab, and repair 100 homes in Midtown

After working to repair and build new homes near Washington Park since

2013, Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity has announced an ambitious initiative to

build, rehab and repair 100 homes in the Midtown neighborhood over the next

three years.

According to Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II the Midtown 100 project

will include building 65 new homes, rehabilitating 15 homes and completing

critical repairs on 20 homes, which will allow current residents to remain in their

homes. Milwaukee Habitat has said it will invest $10.3 million in the

neighborhood over the course of the initiative, which will allow the organization to

serve the most families per year in its 34-year history.

The Midtown efforts will take place in the area from North Avenue to

Lisbon Avenue and from 30th to 25th Streets.

“Midtown 100 combats our city’s affordable housing crisis by building the

highest concentration of affordable single-family homes in Milwaukee since

WWII,” Alderman Stamper said. “Milwaukee Habitat will utilize its innovative

partnerships with community-focused organizations to dramatically increase

homeownership opportunities while helping current residents stay in their homes.

I want to thank Habitat its partners for this incredibly valuable initiative in my

district.”

Alderman Stamper said Milwaukee Habitat is reporting positive outcomes from

its efforts in the Washington Park neighborhood since 2013, including a 48% decrease in

violent crime on the blocks that have been revitalized and a nearly 20% increase in

residents who say they feel like they are part of the neighborhood.