Invoking the Legacy of Mayor Zeidler in a Polarized World

MILWAUKEE, – If you live in southeastern Wisconsin you live in the heart of one of the most divided regions in a deeply divided nation. You are well-used to reading articles titled “Milwaukee: The Most Segregated and Polarized Place in America” and “How Did Wisconsin Become the Most Politically Divisive Place in America?”

It is at this critical moment in our society, in the midst of polarized debates and divided communities, that the Zeidler Center for Public Discussion is driving the charge for much needed civil dialogue.

People of all viewpoints and backgrounds are invited to the inaugural Frank P. Zeidler Legacy Breakfast on Thursday, November 15th, 7:30am at The Wisconsin Club to support the Zeidler Center’s Mission to foster civil dialogue and invite trust in the midst of differences and to honor the legacy of Mayor Frank P. Zeidler.

Honoree Retired Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske will give the keynote presentation reflecting on the power of facilitation and mediation from her extensive experience in law, justice and conflict resolution.

The inaugural Frank P. Zeidler Legacy Breakfast is in remembrance of Zeidler board treasurer Dr. Anita Zeidler who passed away on September 3, 2018. She will be missed beyond measure.

Please register to attend and to sponsor a table at zeidlercenter.org

The Zeidler Center for Public Discussion is a Milwaukee based, non-profit organization dedicated to helping people have difficult conversations. We utilize dynamic group processes and trauma- informed facilitation aimed at evidence-based solutions for systemic social issues including police and resident relations, political polarization, diversity and inclusion, environmental resilience, and much more.