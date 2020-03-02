It’s Monday. Get into It!

Good Morning! Good Morning! Wake up! Rise up! It’s Monday, the beginning of the week and it’s time to work; Not work and pray for Friday to come but work and enjoy it every step of the way. Granted some of the your tasks at hand might not be the funnest, they will be worth it.

Today, set the tone of your day. Set the tone of your week. You’re more powerful than you think. The things you think you can’t do you can this week. Anything you didn’t do last week accomplish it today.

This week don’t focus on the good. Focus on your greatness. Focus on your current accomplishments; your current wins. Get your mind ready for weekly success. Set your goals and objectives. Strategize and make it work.

Know that some barriers may come. Issues may present itself but you will conquer this week with flying colors. What doesn’t kill you literally makes your stronger. All your failures bring you one step closer to success.

Keep the right people around you this week while making time for loved ones. Do something special this week to a stranger. Plant seeds into the world that have no choice but to return to you in harvest. Help someone in need.

Learn something new this week. Expand your vocabulary. Use a fancy word for no apparent reason. Read books and articles that keep you stimulated. Apply the things you learn right away.

Whatever you do, start this week out right and keep it that way. You are greater and stronger than your toughest battle. Everything that doesn’t work out still works out for the better.

Take care of your mind this week. If you’ve been in a bad place mentally or emotionally, reach out to someone and let them know. If you can support a friend. Do it!

Everything you put out into the atmosphere must return to you so take advantage. Speak positive things into your life. Speak positive things into your season. This is for you!