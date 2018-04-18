Jay-Z Told David Letterman That Some Good Has Come from Donald Trump Being President

via Blacknews.com

Nationwide — Hip-hop icon and entrepreneur Jay-Z addressed different topics, including his opinion on President Trump, in the latest episode of David Letterman’s Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. What surprised the viewers is when he said that Trump’s presidency is “actually a good thing.”

“I think that what he’s forcing people to do is have conversations and [forcing] people to band together and work together, you can’t really address something that’s not revealed,” Jay-Z explained. “He’s bringing out an ugly side of America that we wanted to believe was gone, and it’s still here. We still gotta deal with it.

“We have to have tough conversations – talk about the N-word, talk about why white men are so privileged in this country.”

Jay-Z and Letterman went on with tackling the idea of white privilege and how it affects the American society in the present times. Many people claim that what Jay-Z is saying is hypocritical since he is worth over $3 billion.

A known critic of Trump, Jay-Z previously called the current president a “superbug” and a “joke.” In an interview with BBC Radio 1, he talked about the negative effects of Trump’s presidency saying, “We are all linked some kind of way. So if you oppress a certain people, everyone is in danger, karmically and in real life.”

Jay-Z also once caught Trump’s attention when he powerfully expressed his reaction to Trump’s comments about “sh*thole” countries in his appearance in CNN‘s Van Jones Show. Trump brought to Twitter his response to Jay-Z.

That’s why Jay-Z’s recent statement referring to the presidency as “a great thing” surprised many. Many people think that Jay-Z’s claim that Trump’s style of forcing the people to confront its racial undertones should not be defined as anything positive for the whole country.

Letterman feels the same way. He commented that “we don’t need more evidence” to know if Trump is a racist and says, “You’re having a debate over whether a guy is a racist, chances are that guy’s a racist.”