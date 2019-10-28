Just Forgive

Forgiving is one of those things that is always easier said than done. It’s that thing that we often times want to do but sometimes we just don’t see it happening. Sometimes the cut seems to big or deep to just “let go” just like that.

By definition to forgive means to stop feeling angry or resentful toward (someone) for an offense, flaw, or mistake. It means to let go or even cancel (a debt). While most of us may understand what it means to forgive, many of us struggle with the action thereof.

Forgiveness is the action or the process of forgiving or being forgiven. Many studies have shown that forgiving others produces strong psychological benefits for the one who forgives. It has been shown to decrease depression, anxiety, unhealthy anger, and the symptoms of PTSD.Other studies have shown that people who forgive are happier and healthier than those who do not.

Holding on to grudges can harm your health by acting as a chronic stressor. If you are unforgiving, you get a burst of the stress hormone cortisol every time you think about the offending event. Ruminating about the harm that’s been caused can raise your blood pressure and put a strain on your heart.

This can eventually make you more vulnerable to disease and take attention away from maintaining your health and happiness in the present. Because of this you could also become less likely to trust and engage with other people who can bring you love and pleasure— thus potentially blocking life’s blessings for you.

Research shows that negative emotions in general, including angry and hurt feelings, make it more difficult to forgive. For many of us, forgiveness is a process that involves expressing and examining the anger and loss that we feel and understanding the impact of this act on our lives.

All in all forgiveness is necessary, beyond the surface. Forgiveness is for you. It helps you to breathe better, think better, and live better. It heightens your self esteem. It makes your stronger and clears your mind.

Living without forgiveness invites more trauma into your life. It makes battles harder. It prevents personal growth.

Also, forgiving isn’t always between you and another person. Sometimes forgiving involves you and just you. Sometimes you can be so hard on yourself because you still haven’t forgiven you. Sometimes you hold yourself back from your greatest potential because you won’t forgive you.

Always remember no one is always right; not even you. Make it your business to forgive. Your life, your health, and your growth depends on it.