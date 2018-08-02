Justice for Derrion Kelly 8yrs old – Shot on 34th and Locust

On Friday, August 3rd at 6pm Starks Food on 47th and Hampton, will donate a Bookbag filled with school supplies and a bike for Derrion and his 12yrs old sister. As Derrion remains in the Hospital, his family members will be present to receive the gifts.
Derrion remains in the hospital in stable condition but he is very weak. Derrion was shot 3 times, in the Back, Stomach, and Arm. One of the bullets broke one of his ribs and damaged one of his kidneys.
Derrion’s mom has missed work and will continue to miss work until Derrion is better. Any donations received will be use to support Derrion and his family.
No amount is too great or small!!!!
Derrion’s mother is Truly Grateful for the out pour of love thats being shown to her family during this time.
