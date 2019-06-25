Lakefront Festival celebrates 15th Anniversary – Jazz headliner announced The Arts & Crafts Village returns to festival with Kenosha Arts Association partnership

Kenosha – The HarborPark Jazz Rhythm & Blues festival, Kenosha’s most festive lakefront music event announces internationally acclaimed Saxophonist Paul Taylor as the Jazz headliner to celebrate the 15th Anniversary event. The music kicks off with Wisconsin’s most popular Reggae band, Madison based, Natty Nation followed by Milwaukee’s hottest R&B band Christopher’s Project with Joe (the Crooner) Jordan. TheBlues headliner will be announced in the coming weeks. “The HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival hasbeen providing a wonderfully diverse mixture of music in Kenosha for the past 15 years,” said Dennis DuChene, President of the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Drawing visitors from Milwaukee,Chicagoland and beyond, the event showcases our beautiful lakefront and highlights our community’sdedication to the arts and cultural activities. The return of the Arts & Crafts Village is a testament to that as well. We are proud to partner with the Mahone Foundation to have events such as this in our area.”

“It’s hard to believe we reached a 15 year milestone given our first event with Ramsey Lewis was a complete washout. Our goal was to recruit national and local musicians to bring high quality Jazz and Blues music to our beautiful lakefront while raising money for our Career Exploration Organization mentoring program. Over the years, the committee has worked really hard to create a festival which features a range of musical genres while offering great food and drink that all people can enjoy. What started out as a local Jazz & Blues event has grown to a regional music festival with sounds of Reggae, Lite Rock and R&B attracting fans from all over the Midwest. It’s been a tremendously successful 15 year run and as long as the Lake stays there so will the HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues fest”, says Tim Mahone.

Testimonial from few long term attendees:

“We’ve been attending Harbor Park Jazz since the start, albeit the first event was rained out for jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis. The venue on the Lake front is great! We love the family friendly environment along with the great lineup of local and nationally known musicians. We’re looking forward to this year’s event featuring saxophonist Paul Taylor!!, said local resident Adelene and Derrell Greene”

Its always a festive great time bringing my friends and family to the Kenosha HarborPark Music Fest. The

Lakefront is absolutely beautiful, the ease of parking and of course listening to the great music while tasting

various types of food is the highlight, says Chicago based Dr. Michael Guthrie.

The Mahone Fund a part of the Kenosha Community Foundation, a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization. Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. • Tax ID #39-6045289 • www.mahonefund.org