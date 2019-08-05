Life with Intention

Have you ever sat down with yourself and reflected on your life? You ever wrote down your priorities? You ever written out your greatest assets and core values? What about your goals? Do you even have them?

Do you know where you want to be 10 years from now? Do you know what you want your career to look like; finances; household; education? Has goal setting ever been an interest to you?

Having goals and expectations for yourself is what keeps you moving forward. It gives you direction and provides intention. Why is this so important? It’s important because without intention, you’re just existing. Without intention you have no purpose.

To exist is to be, to survive, to breathe and be alive. But to live is to be remembered. It involves action. It’s beyond survival. When you live, there’s a reason behind the breath that you take everyday.

It’s important to know the things you want out of life because when you don’t have goals it’s a lot easier to drown in chaos. For instance with finances, if you have no intentions to save, you’ll easily find yourself spending shamelessly. But when you have a financial goal in mind, like purchasing a car, you will be a bit more conscious of how you spend your money.

Life is more than living and accomplishing your dreams. It’s also about how you choose to treat people. Granted everyone isn’t a peoples person, yet it’s extremely imperative that you reflect on how you treat people. We are humans and we were made to interact with one another; to build each other up.

Yes, if truth be told there are many people who mistreat others. Many people are rude, cruel, and evil towards others. Many people lie, cheat, and betray people that they say they love. I mean the list goes on.

But what matters most is what you do. How do you talk to people? How do you help people? How do you serve people? How do you make people feel after talking to them? What do the majority of people say about you?

People may not ever remember your name or where you come from or where they know you from but one thing they will always remember is how you made them feel.

With that being said remember to stay humble and move with intention. Always have a goal in mind and a plan in place. Let your creativity and natural gifts lead you down a great path. Allow your determination and skill set take you places you’d never imagine.

Always live outside the box. There’s nothing that can stop you from your greatness besides your fears and unwillingness to work harder. You are special and you weren’t put here on this earth without a reason. You have the right to be great. So be great, be kind, be remembered, and be intentional in everything you do.