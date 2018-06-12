Literacy Night at Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

Northwestern Mutual partners with Museum to offer free admission July 19

The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, in partnership with Northwestern Mutual through its Foundation, will celebrate literacy during its monthly free evening, Neighborhood Night, on July 19.

The Museum will offer free admission for all families from 5-8 p.m. with an emphasis on early literacy. Resources for early learners and activities for school-age children to prevent the summer slide will be provided, including:

· Free books for children (while supplies last), a suggested summer reading list and examples of easy, fun reading activities to do at home.

* A registration table for Milwaukee Public Library’s Super Reader summer reading program along with stories, songs and fingerplays that include the opportunity for children to earn a half hour of reading credit in the program (5:30 & 6:30 p.m.).

* A special literacy-themed Be A Maker workshop with DIY comic books.

* Access to the Museum’s fun, hands-on exhibits, including _Word Headquarters_, a pretend communications company sponsored by the Northwestern Mutual Foundation that highlights literacy as the key to a child’s academic and lifelong success.

* Free parent tips and brain-building activities to engage early readers through Vroom, an initiative that translates leading research on early brain development into meaningful and actionable activities for families.

Neighborhood Night, held on the third Thursday of every month, features free admission from 5-8 p.m. and is presented by the Northwestern Mutual Foundation, with additional support provided by U.S. Bank, Potawatomi Hotel and Casino’s Heart of Canal Street Program, the Joseph and Vera Zilber Charitable Foundation, Inc. and media sponsor FOX6. Be A Maker programs during Neighborhood Night are presented in part by Nordstrom.

Free books were generously donated through the Northwestern Mutual “Make a Child Smile” Day, a Summerfest admission promotion.

ABOUT THE BETTY BRINN CHILDREN’S MUSEUM

The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational resources that promote the healthy development of children in their formative years – from birth to age 10. The Museum’s mission is supported by the development of age-appropriate, hands-on exhibits and programs for children, and adult education programs that focus on early childhood brain development, learning styles, parenting skills and how the Museum environment can be used to promote a young child’s cognitive, emotional, social and physical growth. For more information, visit the website at bbcmkids.org.