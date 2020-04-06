Live Well With Marrika! Therapist Offers Wellness Advise During The Pandemic

Domestic violence is increasing unfortunately since the safer at home order was put in place, to help stop the spread of the virus. Sadly for some it highlighted another kind of sickness in mental health. Depression, anxiety and other issues have arisen for individuals who are for lack of better word, stuck with themselves. It is a trying to for all, and if not careful we can find ourselves slipping into these mental states . That is why it so important to care for you mental health as fluent as the physical, one Milwaukee Therapist says.

Tune in on Facebook with Marrika Rodgers, a Mental Health Clinician, healthy food caterer, and a slew of other things has gotten creative on offering her expertise to the community. She has started "Self care Sundays, in which she gives advice on caring for your holistic health during this time. She also does Wellness Wednesday's, where she will gives a single wellness tip for the week. Both days focusing on "minimizing risk" Rodgers says . " I want to help others avoid isolation, while adhering to social distancing guidelines." Again you can tune in on her Facebook page, Living well with Marrika

In a time where domestic violence is increasing, we must promote the need for self care, healthy relationships and more. Although frustrations are mounting over uncertainty, close quarters and other issues, that is no excuse for violence. Let us promote the efforts of individuals like her.