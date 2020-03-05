Local executives picked to lead DNC Host Committee

Compiled by MCJ Editorial Staff

Retired YWCA Southeast Wisconsin CEO Paula Penebaker is the new chief operating officer of the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee. She will join Raquel Filmanowicz, who will serve as the committee’s new chief executive officer.

The two replace Liz Gilbert and Adam Alonzo who were dismissed in February after reports of bullying and harassment in the workplace. DNC officials say an internal probe is being conducted to ensure a respectful and dignified office culture going forward.

Penebaker will be responsible for administering operations of the Host Committee and managing committee staff. Aside from her position with the YWCA, Penebaker was on the board of the Milwaukee Rotary Club. She currently serves on the board for Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Filmanowicz is a director of U.S. community giving for BMO Harris Bank. She previously served as health operations administrator and deputy chief of staff at the city of Milwaukee Health Department. Filmanowicz also serves as chair of the board of directors for Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee.

In a statement, Mayor Tom Barrett—who is the host committee co-chair (along with Cong. Gwen Moore)—said the women make an “ideal team” to lead the Host Committee because of their professional accomplishments and understanding of the community.

Noting Penebaker and Filmanowicz have served Milwaukee well for decades, Moore said she has no doubt the two will successfully lead the Host Committee as the city prepares for the DNC, which will be held in July.

The non-partisan host committee’s primary task is raising $70 million to host the convention, as well as recruiting 15,000 volunteers and directing a number of contracting and community engagement efforts.

Both women began their new roles this week.

Sources for this article: foxnews.com and urbanmilwaukee.com