Local Minister and Musician Passes Away At 44

Known to many as “Big Jay” or Simply Jason, passed away at the young age of 44. Saturday night the community was shaken, as he lost his battle with a heart condition. He was a faithful member of Scott’s Christian Youth Center since youth. “I introduced him to the church at 12, but we left later on for another church” said his mother. Jason would return to eventually start preaching and playing the drums for the church. Becoming known as a “beast” on the drums, he would began to play at other community churches, as well as join community choirs. “He was one of the sweetest people I knew” said a local bible club goer that he was a part of. Jason also was a advocate for homelessness and various issues in the community, and when he was not busy supporting local artist at musical events, he would be in the community. Rest in Heaven to a beautiful soul who is also my brother, Jason Thomas.