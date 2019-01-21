Lowest Homicide Rate Since 2014

Milwaukee seems to be moving in the right direction, despite what some may think. Statistics show that 2018 ended with the lowest homicide we’ve had in over 4 years. The Journal Sentinel states that since 2014, Milwaukee’s homicide rate has drop about 14%, which is awesome.

There were only 101 homicides in 2018. But in 2015, this number was 147. Although none of these homicides are acceptable or to be praised but our progression is definitely something to get excited about.

As I sit back and reflect in these numbers, I begin to ask myself, what was it that helped this happen for us? Was it new programs and support systems out there? Was it family taking care of family? What changed?

I say these things because it’s important for us to know what’s working in our city; for the sake of our city. I personally believe if we want to see a change we have to be the change and seeing numbers like this let me know people are waking up and making a difference.

I think in order for us to continue down this path, we have to continue to work together. We have to continue to believe in ourselves, and even more importantly, we have to believe in our youth. We have to show them there’s a way out, not just regulate their whereabouts.

I’m sure a mixture of techniques have taken place but what’s most important is the role that you play in our community. We all have a role to play and a position to hold. You may not be a person that wants to start a business but how about volunteering somewhere.

You may not be a person into programs but instead, what way can you contribute? Well it all starts at home. If you have kids, nieces, nephews, and cousins, this year go out of your way to spend more time with them. Get to know them and find out what they’re interested in. Do your best to keep them busy.

With Wisconsin having the highest rate for black male incarceration, as a whole, we should try our best to support those coming home from prison. It will go a long way.

Lastly, let’s continue to follow our passions. Following our dreams is grabbing the youth’s attention. That gives us an opportunity to speak positive things into their lives. As long as we show them we care, lead them in the right direction by example, I believe we will have an amazing year again.

Let’s go Milwaukee!