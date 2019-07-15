Lt Govenor Among Many Enjoying African World Festival and its History

African World Festival returned this year at the beautiful Brown Deer Park. It was exciting to see not only Africans with roots from all over, but other cultures celebrating. Since its beginning in 1982, the mission was always been to promote the African heritage with the community at large. During most of the years since its inception, the festival was held at the Summer Fest grounds. It was not till recently that founder Michael Brox, had to move the festival to county parks like Washington located on Sherman blvd.

Elected officials are heavily in attendance and spoke about the importance of the African Culture in America. Throughout the 9 hour festival was plenty entertainment and food to keep you occupied. I am glad to see my heritage being enjoyed by so many,,,let us continue the celebration year round!