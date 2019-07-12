LULAC to March in Downtown Milwaukee

Nation’s Largest & Oldest Civil Rights Organization

Hits the Streets Friday Against Child Detentions

What: LULAC Heads to Doorstep of Senator Ron Johnson, Chairman of Homeland Security Committee

When: 9AM, Friday, July 12, 2019

Where: Corner of Wisconsin Ave. & 5th Streets

Background:Republican Senator Ron Johnson oversees the committee in the U.S. Senate that can immediately stop the mistreatment and abuse of the reported 60,000 refugee children being held in detention centers on American soil.

“It’s time to stop the jailing of innocent boys and girls suffering in the hands of the U.S. federal government agents,” said Domingo Garcia. “We want Senator Johnson to know that LULAC will march, protest and pursue every lawful means possible to stop this inhumane attack. This is only the first blast. Welcome to Milwaukee, President Trump,” he added.

About LULAC

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is the nation’s largest and oldest civil rights volunteer-based organization that empowers Hispanic Americans and builds strong Latino communities. Headquartered in Washington, DC, with 1,000 councils around the United States and Puerto Rico, LULAC’s programs, services and advocacy address the most important issues for Latinos, meeting critical needs of today and the future. For more information, visitwww.lulac.org