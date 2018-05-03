Mahlon Mitchell for Wisconsin to Open Office in Milwaukee

MADISON – On Sunday, May 6, Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Mahlon Mitchell will host an office opening event at his campaign’s new Milwaukee headquarters, alongside Congresswoman Gwen Moore.

The office will be located north of downtown at 1801 N. Martin Luther King Drive in Milwaukee. The office will officially open at 2:30 p.m., with the festivities kicking off at 3:00 p.m. Special guests include, State Representatives David Bowen and David Crowley, Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, County Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde, and Alderwoman Tomika Vukovic.

The office will serve as a hub for organizing activity — allowing the campaign to mobilize Mitchell supporters ahead of the Aug. 14 primary.

Mahlon Mitchell for Wisconsin Office Opening Event

WHEN:

Sunday, May 6, 2018, 2:30pm

WHERE:

1801 N. MLK Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53212

WHO:

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mahlon Mitchell

U.S. Representative Gwen Moore

State & Local Elected Officials

Supporters and community members