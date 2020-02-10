Make Em’ Feel Special (Valentines Day Ideas)

Love is in the air. Couples are happy to celebrate the love they have for one another. After all what better gift to give than a gift that comes from a place of true love. Sure, we see Valentine’s Day hyped up all over social media— granted some people are just posting pics for a social reaction. While others are truly, deeply, and madly in love.

Don’t let the reactions of other drive you to do something special for your mate. Make your partner feel special because it’s your hearts desire.

Just in case you’re a bit behind on what to surprise your love bug with, I have a few ideas in mind.

Visit your local museum

This is simple yet thoughtful. Take a walk holding hands admiring the work of many artists while reminiscing about how great your life has been since your partner has entered it.

Try an Expensive Restaurant

If you have the budget to do so, take your love bug to a new restaurant you’ve never been too— There’s something about that fancy restaurant experience.

Take a Hike

If you both like the outdoors, switch it up. Take a hike and bond like never before.

Photoshoot/Vlog

Celebrate the day by making memories. Book a photoshoot or make a blog about the special things in store for the day.

Buy a tiny but thoughtful charm or bracelet

Everyone loves jewelry. Plus it’s the thought that counts

Get a simple Leather Wallet or Purse

This gift will never go out of style. Make sure it’s something they will absolutely love.

Purchase Sexy Underwear

This is for the grown and sexy only! Buy something sexy to wear under your clothes because when the day is over, the night will start. Set the mood. Light some candles. Play some music. 😉 Thank me later.

Roses

If you never buy roses, buy them. If you often buy roses, buy many of them. Make it special. Make it right.

Write a Love Letter

Technology these days can easily take away the romance in relationships. Texting seems to have eliminated the need for good old fashion letters. Understand, a letter is more precious than a simple text. Literally sit down and write a love letter. It’s physical proof of the love you share. Ceil it with a kiss.

Attend a Cooking Class

It would be cute and super fun— maybe even a little messy. Just make it worth it.

Attend a Sip and Paint

Find a local paint and sip. Have a little wine. Have a lot of fun.

Do something out of the ordinary and have lots of fun. Make it special. Especially if they’re worth it.