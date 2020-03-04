March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month

Wisconsin Lottery and Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling raise awareness with campaign

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Lottery and the Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling (WCPG) continue their support of problem gambling awareness during March’s Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

Wisconsin Lottery radio and print advertisements released during March raise awareness about problem gambling and the methods available for obtaining help. Wisconsin has a toll-free helpline open to anyone who may have a gambling problem: 1-800-GAMBLE-5 or 1-800-426-2535.

“Every March, communities across the nation work to raise awareness around problem gambling,” said Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling Executive Director Rose Blozinski. “The Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling received 12,283 calls to its 24-hour helpline in 2019. Through our continued partnership with the Wisconsin Lottery, we can reach people statewide to let them know that help is available via phone, online chat, or text messaging.”

“It is very important for the Lottery to support problem gambling awareness,” said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. “Problem gambling is a public health issue that can affect all Wisconsin residents. We’re proud to support Rose and the entire Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling as they provide resources, public awareness, and education on gambling disorders for those in need.”

Spanning more than a decade, the partnership between the Wisconsin Lottery and WCPG extends year-round and goes beyond the annual campaign each March. Throughout its association with the Council, the Lottery has committed more than $3.4 million to responsible gaming education. The Lottery also funds four annual $150 scholarships for the Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling’s Annual Statewide Conference. These scholarships provide conference registrations for people who might otherwise not be able to attend. This year’s conference is being held March 19-20 at the Hyatt Regency in Green Bay.

In 2018, the WCPG presented the Lottery with its “Outstanding Achievement Award” for providing excellence in services, resources, and long-term devotion to problem gamblers and the growth of the Council. Beyond its financial contributions, the Lottery posts the WCPG hotline number on Lottoview displays, game brochures, and point of sale pieces at over 3,500 retail locations and at more than 75 annual events. Additionally, the Lottery prints the hotline number on Lottery tickets.

The Wisconsin Lottery enriches communities statewide by giving back 93 percent of its revenue to winners, retailers, and Wisconsin homeowners. Of each dollar spent on the Wisconsin Lottery, 57 cents goes back to prizes, 30 cents to property tax credits, seven cents to operations, and six cents to retailers.

Since 1988, the Wisconsin Lottery has generated:

· More than $15.3 Billion in total revenue

· Over $8.7 Billion in prizes paid

· More than $4.6 Billion in funding for property tax credits to eligible Wisconsin homeowners

