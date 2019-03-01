March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month

Wisconsin Lottery and Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling emphasize campaign

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Lottery and the Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling (WCPG) continue their support of problem gambling awareness with an additional emphasis during March’s Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

Wisconsin Lottery radio and print ads airing during March heighten problem gambling awareness and methods to obtain help. Additional 2019 funding support builds upon prior informational campaigns that resulted in increased WCPG helpline calls.

“It is very important for the Lottery to support problem gambling awareness,” said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. “Rose (Blozinski) and her staff and each of the Council members do tremendous work for the citizens of Wisconsin. We are proud to align with their efforts, particularly during the Problem Gambling Awareness Month campaign.”

“During the month of March, communities nationwide are working to raise awareness of the consequences of problem gambling and the resources available for individuals whose gambling is causing disruption in their lives,” said Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling Executive Director Rose Blozinski. “We are very thankful and appreciative of our relationship with the Wisconsin Lottery. Through their continuous support, we are able to reach many thousands of people to let them know that help is available.”

Spanning more than a decade, the partnership between the Wisconsin Lottery and WCPG extends year-round and reaches beyond the annual campaign each March. Throughout its association with the Council, the Lottery has committed more than $3.25 million to responsible gaming education. The Lottery also funds four annual $150 scholarships for the Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling’s Annual Statewide Conference. These scholarships provide conference registrations for people who might otherwise not be able to attend. This year’s conference is being held March 14-15 at the Blue Harbor Resort in Sheboygan.

In 2018, the WCPG presented the Lottery with its “Outstanding Achievement Award” for providing excellence in services, resources, and long-term devotion to problem gamblers and the growth of the Council. Beyond its financial commitments, the Lottery posts the WCPG hotline number on Lottoview displays, game brochures and point of sale pieces at over 3,500 retail locations and at more than 75 annual events. The Lottery prints the number and the WCPG web address on its tickets and game brochures and posts the information online atwilottery.com.

ABOUT THE WISCONSIN LOTTERY

The Wisconsin Lottery enriches communities statewide by giving back 93 percent of its revenue to winners, retailers, and Wisconsin homeowners. Of each dollar spent on the Wisconsin Lottery, 57 cents goes back to prizes, 30 cents to property tax credits, seven cents to operations and six cents to retailers. Since 1988, the Wisconsin Lottery generated:

More than $14.5 billion in total revenue

Over $8.2 billion in prizes paid

More than $4.3 billion in funding for property tax credits to eligible Wisconsin homeowners

For more about the Wisconsin Lottery, visit wilottery.com. The Wisconsin Lottery is on social media via Facebook and YouTube (/wilottery) and Twitter and Instagram (@wilottery).