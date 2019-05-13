March Of The Pink Shirts

According to Breastcancer.org 1out of 8 U.S. women be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer over their life time. That number accounts for approximately 12% of the population. My aunt fell into that category about 4 years ago, but after a long fight and prayer she is living without it. Not every has the same happy ending, and for them we fight and march!

On Saturday May 11, the Milwaukee summer site for entertainment Summer Fest grounds here in Milwaukee was vibrant for a different reason. People of all gender, color and creed united for a walk against breast cancer. “This is not a race” a representative of the Making Strides against Breast Cancer Milwaukee. The march is meant to honor survivors, and those lost their life to the disease.

Barre District Milwaukee led the warm ups as hundreds of attendees stretch their legs to get ready for the walk.

The energy was insane throughout the event as guest were reminded of those they walked for, I ray for long lives of all those are battling. Fight on!