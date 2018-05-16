Marquette University’s Steve “Wojo” Wojciechowski to join top Milwaukee chefs to support Sharp Literacy

Coach Wojo and chefs to create culinary masterpieces with McDonald’s ingredients

On Thursday, May 17, Steve “Wojo” Wojciechowski will team up with Chef Jarvis Williams of Milwaukee’s Carnevor to serve an open-faced, sweet tea-brined chicken dish to 250 supporters of SHARP Literacy. The duo will join six other top Milwaukee chefs who are donating their time and talent to the annual Unwrapped! fundraiser which helps SHARP Literacy deliver its foundational literacy program to over 8,000 elementary school students in 39 of Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties’ most at-risk schools.

All ingredients utilized by the chefs were provided by McDonald’s Restaurants, so the chefs needed to use their creativity to turn McDonald’s staples like Big Mac buns and french fries into fine-dining options. Other participating chefs include:

• Juneil Cabreza of Movida;

• Matt Kerley of Hotel Madrid;

• Craig Larson of Safehouse;

• Andrew Muraski of Bartolotta Catering at The Grain Exchange;

• Rachel Searl of SURG Restaurant Group; and

• Brian Taborski of Saz’s Catering.

Donations can be accepted before and after the event at http://www.sharpliteracy.org

WHAT: Marquette University’s Coach Wojo works with top chefs to support SHARP Literacy at Unwrapped! event

WHERE: South Second (banquet facility), 838 S. Second, Walker’s Point/MKE

WHEN: Thursday, May 17

Dinner stations open at 5:30 p.m. Event concludes at 8 p.m.