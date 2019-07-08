Mayor Barrett Nominates Griselda Aldrete to be Director of the Fire and Police Commission

Mayor Tom Barrett is naming local non-profit leader and attorney Griselda Aldrete to be the Executive Director of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission. In her new role, Aldrete will lead the commission staff and work directly with the Fire and Police Commission members as they oversee the operations, accountability and personnel management of Milwaukee’s Police and Fire departments.

“Griselda Aldrete brings a strong background to this new position. She is an accomplished non-profit executive and a lawyer, and, equally important, she’s a native of Milwaukee who maintains strong connections with people, neighborhoods, and communities across the city,” Mayor Barrett said.

Most recently, Aldrete has served as President and CEO of Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee. She has taught criminal justice courses to college students at several area institutions of higher education. While growing up on the city’s South Side, she graduated from St. Joan Antida High School and then went to Marquette University, where she earned her undergraduate and law degrees. She also has a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska.

Her nomination requires confirmation by the Milwaukee Common Council.

“It will be an honor to serve the people of Milwaukee at the Fire and Police Commission,” Aldrete said. “The Commission has unique powers to ensure the community’s perspective and interests are included in decision making about Milwaukee’s public safety departments. I thank the Mayor for putting his trust in my leadership.”

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission is one of the nation’s oldest public safety oversight boards, having been founded in 1885. Since 1911, the Commission has had expanded authority that includes all aspects of operational oversight of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Departments.

Aldrete succeeds La Keisha Butler who relocated with her family outside of the Milwaukee area at the end of June.