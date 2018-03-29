Mayor Tom Barrett Applauds Passage of Bill Prohibiting Straw Purchasing

Senate Bill 408 criminalizes gun purchases on behalf of felons and acting as ‘human holster’

MILWAUKEE – Today, Thursday, March 28, Senate Bill 408 was signed into law. The legislation criminalizes the act of straw purchasing, which is purchasing a weapon on behalf of a prohibited possessor, and the act of serving as a human holster, which is knowingly furnishing a weapon to a prohibited possessor. Mayor Tom Barrett applauds the passage of the bill.

“The passage of SB 408 is a positive step forward in keeping our city, and the state, safe by making sure guns don’t end up in the wrong hands,” said Mayor Tom Barrett. “We are thankful to Senator Alberta Darling for her efforts in leading the passage of this bill.”

The City of Milwaukee registered in support of SB 408 on September 17, 2017 and has since worked to push the bill through the legislature. The City provided supportive testimony, including testimony from members of the Milwaukee Police Department, during the public hearings before the State Assembly and State Senate.

On February 20, 2018 the Wisconsin State Legislature unanimously passed SB 408. The bill was sponsored by Senators Alberta Darling, Van Wanggaard, Tim Carpenter, Jon Erpenbach, and Frank Lassee. It was co-sponsored by representatives Joe Sanfelippo, Jimmy Anderson, Janel Brandtjen, Edward Brooks, Cindi Duchow, James Edming, Bob Gannon, Mike Kuglitsch, Keith Ripp, Mike Rohrkaste, and Jeremy Thiesfeldt.