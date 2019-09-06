Mental Health Summit Will Focus on Mitigating and Managing Self-Harm

The Alverno College graduate program in Community Psychology is hosting a mental health summit focused on mitigating and managing self-harm. Participants will learn from a panel of Milwaukee-based experts, take a deep look into issues ranging from non-suicidal to suicidal self-harm, and understand how these issues impact various populations in our community.

Dr. Laura Riggle, a clinical psychologist and former chief psychologist for the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division, will be the keynote speaker. She has provided clinical services in the acute and long-term inpatient units, partial hospitalization program, outpatient clinic, and center for developmental disabilities. She also co-developed one of the first Dialectical Behavior Therapy Day Treatment programs where she specialized in risk assessment and management.

In addition to the opening session and keynote, the summit includes breakout sessions and a resource fair. The objectives for the day include:

Exploring the issues of non-suicidal and suicidal self-harm

Fostering cross-cultural connections among Milwaukee-area mental health practitioners, students and community leaders

Providing opportunities for mental health and health care providers, as well as school personnel, to interact around this important community issue

The summit, which will take place on September 21 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., is free and open to mental health practitioners, community leaders and students. For more information or to register, visit alverno.edu/summit.

About Alverno College

Founded in 1887 by the School Sisters of St. Francis, Alverno College promotes the academic, personal and professional development of its students in a collaborative and inclusive environment. Undergraduate programs for women are offered in more than 60 areas of study, and graduate programs in education, nursing, community psychology, school psychology, music therapy and business are open to women and men.

A leader in higher education innovation, Alverno has earned international accolades for its highly effective ability-based, assessment-as-learning approach to education, which emphasizes hands-on experience and develops in-demand skills. The college, Wisconsin’s first Hispanic-Serving Institution, ranks among the top schools in the Midwest for its commitment to undergraduate teaching and innovation by U.S. News & World Report. For the past two years, The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education named Alverno the country’s most inspiring college.

Based in Milwaukee, Wis., Alverno College is a four-year independent, Catholic, liberal arts college.