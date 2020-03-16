Millennial Vote

2020 is election year and millennials do not seem to be thrilled about it. Granted no one wants to keep Trump in there, by not voting he could easily end up back in office. Yes, this is a major issue but how do we tackle the issue.

Literally every millennial I ask does not seem to be voting this year, for many reasons. Some don’t see the power in voting. Others don’t believe in Sanders or Biden. The promises they claim to make don’t seem genuine. No one really stands out.

While all of these reasons are true, the lack of trust is the biggest factors. Millennials don’t trust the government. We don’t believe they have our best interests. We can’t believe how someone can not get the most votes and still win. As millennials anything attached to the word “government” seems like a red flag.

This of course is a problem and it’s not a small one. Many millennials believe it was governments that began the coronavirus. There literally is no trust. There’s no faith in our president. Hope seems to be gone.

Long term, this is not good. If millennials don’t see the value in voting it will be easy for the wrong people to be selected as officials of the courthouse and Whitehouse. If this happens we can say goodbye to any sense of freedom.

So now is the time to at least try to get educated regarding this matter. Young people need to know what’s really happening and why our vote does matter.

My question to you is how do we approach this? Comment below.