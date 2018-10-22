Millennial Vote

“It’s time to vote! It’s time to vote! At least, that’s what everyone’s saying.” It seems like that’s what every millennial is saying during this time; for the season has come, but what do we really do?

Why is it that so many millennials don’t care to exercise their right to vote? Why is voting not on the priority list? How do officials win millennial votes?

As a pondered about the topic of voting, this week I decided to ask 10 millennials about their opinion, when it came to voting. I asked will they vote and I can honestly say, the results were quite interesting.

Millennial 1:

“Well honestly I don’t think we vote because we don’t understand it or how it works.”

Millennial 2:

“I don’t see the point. They have failed me before; just look at trump.”

Millennial 3:

“I don’t really understand the different positions. Like, why are we voting?”

Millennial 4:

“My vote doesn’t count.”

Millennial 5:

“The government doesn’t care about our people”

Millennial 6:

“I just vote because my parents tell me to. They tell me who to vote for.”

Millennial 7:

“I think we need more education about voting.”

Millennial 8:

“Voting is a waste of time. Whoever you pick never wins, even if they have the majority of the votes.”

Millennial 9:

“I feel like if you’re black, people expect you to vote democrat.”

Millennial 10:

“Supreme Court is going to override my vote so I just don’t feel the need to.”

All of these responses sparked so much interest to my mind. I wonder, if millennials truly don’t find it necessary to vote, what will happen in the future? Based off many of the responses I feel millennials need to get more educated on the topic.

Many millennials don’t watch the news anymore so they are misinformed about lots. But for those who feel the system has failed them to people like Trump, do they have a point?

These things send a message. They make it seem like becoming the President of the US is just a joke. The President doesn’t have to be respectful to anyone and he can hop on social media and be a complete jerk at any given time? What does a President need to stand for if anything?

How can we draw more millennials in to vote? How do we educate more millennials about why it’s important to vote? How can we peak the interest of Millennials as it relates to this topic? Is there a better way to deliver the information to raise awareness and the importance of voting?

I believe it’s our responsibility to put more effort into enlightening the young people about voting today. Voting is a necessity, not just a privilege. Lots of times things like #sayhername or #blacklivesmatter catch our attention. But do we realize that justice will never be served with the wrong people in office. Our votes matter. Our votes are the key. Our votes can change lives. So as millennials, let’s get out and make our vote count