Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Venue Search Portal

Over 400 venues from throughout the region featured in a searchable database on the Host Committee website

MILWAUKEE​ ​–​ The Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee today launched its ​Venue Search Portal​, a first-of-its-kind digital search platform that features information about over 400 venues from across Milwaukee and the surrounding region. The portal will serve as a valuable resource for groups as they look to determine the best locations for their convention-related events based on their custom needs.

“When we consider the reasons why Milwaukee was selected to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention, it’s clear that the region’s incredible hospitality is at the top of the list,” said Liz Gilbert, President of the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee. “As the Host Committee, we want to ensure that Milwaukee’s warm hospitality and diverse experiences are put on display even before our guests step foot in the city. Our Venue Search Portal will help us accomplish that goal by making it easy for groups coming into town to identify the venues that are ideal for their events.”

Through the ​Venue Sign-Up​ page on the Milwaukee 2020 website, venues of all shapes and sizes—traditional and unique—are invited to submit relevant information about their spaces. From address and capacity to photos and contact information for on-site staff, the details collected are then transferred into the Venue Search Portal. This convenient tool allows users to narrow their venue search by various categories, including size, capacity, distance from the convention complex, relevant accommodations, and more.

“There will be approximately 2,000 events that take place leading up to and during the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and it is our goal at the Host Committee to help ensure those events take place in unique locations across the city,” said Kelly Gleeson, Vice President of Events and Production at the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee. “From water parks and athletic fields to art galleries and breweries, the portal includes a wide range of spaces that showcase Milwaukee’s vibrant arts, culture, and recreational offerings.”