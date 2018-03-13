Milwaukee and Irpin, Ukraine to sign Sister City agreement

Later this week Milwaukee and Irpin, Ukraine will sign a Sister City agreement to foster friendship and collaboration between the two cities. The signing ceremony will be held on Thursday, March 15 at 2 p.m. in the City Hall Common Council Chambers, 200 E. Wells St. The City of Milwaukee’s Sister Cities Committee Chair Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II will be joined by Mayor Tom Barrett and Irpin Mayor Volodymyr Karplyuk for the signing ceremony.

The Sister Cities International signing agreement will develop a stronger relationship between the two cities, encouraging the exploration of educational, economic, and cultural opportunities and understanding for the cities’ mutual benefit. The two cities will collaborate to tackle issues that affect urban residents globally- business, health care, education, and tourism. The newly established friendship will foster the dialogue necessary to strengthen foreign relations on a municipal scale while providing possible solutions to global issues.

“The City of Milwaukee has been looking forward to this partnership with Irpin for quite some time. This agreement marks the beginning of a relationship that will strengthen the global community and foster a greater understanding of both Ukrainian and American culture,” said Alderman Stamper. “I would like to thank the Sister Cities Committee, Mayor Karplyuk and his team, and Mayor Barrett for helping turn this friendship into a reality.”

The signing program will feature remarks from Alderman Stamper, Mayor Barrett, and Mayor Karplyuk as well as Boris Nayflish of Griffon Brands, Inc. and Father Vasyl Savchyn and Joseph Spolowicz from St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church. Other members of the Sister Cities Committee will also be in attendance.

Milwaukee is officially affiliated with Sister Cities International, a program with more than 50 years of promoting people-to-people diplomacy. As a result, Milwaukee’s city-to-city relationships, including former friendship cities and unofficial sister cities, are now moving forward. Medan, Indonesia, Daegu Metropolitan City, South Korea, Galway, Ireland, uMhlathuze, South Africa, Zadar, Croatia, Tarime, Tanzania, and Bomet County, Kenya are Milwaukee’s current Sister Cities.