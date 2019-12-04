Milwaukee community called to nominate youth for U.S. Cellular’s national contest

U.S. CELLULAR CELEBRATES THE NEXT GENERATION AS THE FUTURE OF GOOD

National Wireless Carrier Calls for Nominations in Milwaukee; Pledges $60,000 to Six Youths Bringing Fairness to Their Communities

On Giving Tuesday, U.S. Cellular’s The Future of Good program returns for its fifth consecutive year, to champion and invest in young people who are bringing fairness to their communities, including in the Milwaukee area. U.S. Cellular is raising awareness for youth causes and increasing their impact through financial contributions.

From December 3, 2019 through April 15, 2020, anyone over the age of 18 is encouraged to visit TheFutureofGood.USCellular.com to nominate young people ages six through 17, who are making a positive impact in U.S. Cellular communities. U.S. Cellular will ultimately announce six winners – three in February and another three in May. These six individuals will join the community of over 40 extraordinary The Future of Good winners and receive $10,000 each to put toward their cause. Their stories will also be featured on TheFutureofGood.USCellular.com.

“More common today, when youth see something unfair, they do something about it,” said Jared Blecha, Director of Sales for Wisconsin and N. Illinois. “The Future of Good program celebrates those that turn an injustice into a positive impact for the community. U.S. Cellular has always been committed to the future of the communities we serve, that’s why we support the next generation of young humanitarians taking a leading approach to create a brighter future.”

To enter, nominators should visit TheFutureofGood.USCellular.com and describe the nominee’s cause, how it is helping his/her community and how the nominee could use a cash grant for technology or other means to continue and grow his/her efforts. Nominees must not turn 18 before August 30, 2020.

For more information on eligibility and to view official program rules, please visit TheFutureofGood.USCellular.com. Click here to see the program video.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.