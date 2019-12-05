Milwaukee Police To Face Off In Annual District Kettle Challenge

MILWAUKEE COUNTY – Milwaukee police officers will face off in the annual district kettle challenge on Friday. Officers will be stationed at a specific kettle in their district (along with Salvation Army Chaplains) and will compete against the other police districts to raise the most money in a set period of time.

The district that raises the most money will be recognized at The Salvation Army’s Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon and will earn the “Doing The Most Good” Golden Kettle traveling trophy for their district.

The money raised at the kettles will stay in Milwaukee County. The Red Kettle campaign supports more than 80 programs and services here in Milwaukee County including the Feed the Kids summer meals program, The Salvation Army Toy Shop, the Backpack and School Supplies program, Coats for Kids, Christmas Family Feast, the Emergency Lodge homeless shelter, and the Chaplaincy Program, which works with the Milwaukee Police Department.



WHEN: Friday, December 6, 2019, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Officers will be stationed at the following locations. Please note, if you would like to get b-roll, the Pick ‘n Save locations are the only locations that are media approved.

District 1 : Christmas in the Ward, 222 N. Broadway, across from Onesto

District 2 : Cermak, 1236 S Barclay St, Milwaukee, WI 53204

District 3 : Walmart Market, 7025 W. Main St. Milwaukee WI 53214

District 4 : Pick ‘n Save, 7401 W. Good Hope Milwaukee WI 53223 (2018 WINNERS!)

District 5 : Walmart, 401 E Capitol Dr Milwaukee, WI. 53212

District 6 : Pick ‘n Save, 3701 S. 27th St. Milwaukee WI 53221

District 7: Pick ‘n Save, 5700 W. Capitol Dr. Milwaukee WI 53216

