Milwaukee Promise Zones 2019 Summer Initiative Kickoff Friday

Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton will be hosting the Milwaukee Promise Zones 2019 Summer Initiative Kickoff TOMORROW – Friday June 14 at Lincoln Park Pavilion, 1301 W. Hampton Ave. The event will provide a first look at the MPZ initiative and an opportunity to meet partners from all four zones, information on how to get involved with each zone, and music by Milwaukee’s own, DJ Sherman.

President Hamilton said the MPZ Initiative would not be possible without the support of Common Council members. President Hamilton would like to acknowledge the contributions of Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, Alderman José G. Pérez, Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II, Alderman Khalif J. Rainey, and Alderwoman Chantia Lewis with neighborhood coordination efforts.

MPZ 2019 partners: Milwaukee Promise Zones, WestCare Wisconsin, the City of Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee JobsWork, Our Next Generation, Center for Self-Sufficiency, Running Rebels, Employ Milwaukee, Havenwoods, Southside Organizing Center, and Milwaukee God Squad.

What: Milwaukee Promise Zones 2019 Summer Initiative Kickoff

When: Friday, June 14th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Park Pavilion, 1301 W. Hampton Ave.