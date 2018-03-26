Milwaukee Promise Zones effort vital to maximize State’s Economic Opportunity Zones

Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton is calling on a new federal

initiative designed to spur economic development to coordinate with Milwaukee’s

Promise Zone efforts.

This week, the State of Wisconsin unveiled 120 Economic Opportunity Zones in

Wisconsin, 34 of which are located in the City of Milwaukee.

President Hamilton says the Milwaukee Promise Zone Initiative provides a

needed framework to efficiently coordinate and align the State’s efforts as it

geographically aligns with the same areas. “It is the only sustainable approach as we

have support systems through Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) and

organized Milwaukee Promise Zone (MPZ) partners already in place to greatly

magnify the impact for Milwaukee.”

Meantime, the Milwaukee Democratic Legislative Caucus is highlighting

investment opportunities in the City. In a letter earlier this month to Gov. Walker, the

lawmakers called Opportunity Zones a “useful tool in capital gains deferral, particularly

for individuals, funds, and companies considering investments in low-income

communities.”

In early 2017, the Milwaukee Promise Zone Initiative was rolled out by President

Hamilton and other Council members as a multi-pronged approach to spur positive

change in four designated Promise Zones. Community partners, city agencies and

Common Council representatives focus on improving economic activity, creating jobs,

increasing educational opportunities, and enhancing healthy neighborhoods through a

place based strategy. The Economic Opportunity Zones were created in the federal Tax

Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.