Milwaukee Repertory Theater Announces Special Events and Guest Appearances for Milwaukee Holiday Tradition

In addition to bringing VIP guests onstage to experience A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep will be bringing A Christmas Carol to Milwaukee throughout the holiday season with a series of special events and guest appearances. The sound of caroling will ring from one end of the city to the other as cast members from A Christmas Carol spread warmth and holiday cheer now through the end of the year!

Holiday Events

The following events and guest appearances featuring A Christmas Carol cast members are unique previews of this year’s full production and offer the chance to enjoy the music of the season and snap some festive photographs!

Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival Kick Off

Thursday, November 21 at 6:00pm

Pere Marquette Park, 900 N. Plankinton Road, Milwaukee, WI

Enjoy festive performances and the biggest switch-flipping ceremony of the holiday season as the holiday lights display at Pere Marquette Park is turned on. Hosted by WISN 12 News This Morning co-anchors Sheldon Dutes and Adrienne Pederson. This event is free and open to the public.

TMJ4 Morning Blend Guest Appearance

Tuesday, November 26 at 9:00am

Tune in to the Morning Blend on WTMJ 4 for holiday carols and to hear more about our production from Mr. and Mrs. Cratchit, Reese Madigan and Rána Roman.

Black Friday Kickoff at Milwaukee Public Museum

Friday, November 29 at 1:00pm

Milwaukee Public Museum, 800 W. Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI

Stroll through the festively decorated Streets of Old Milwaukee and European Village exhibits with the sound of traditional holiday carols in your ears.

Milwaukee Art Museum

Saturday, November 30 at 11:00am

Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, WI

Get in the holiday spirit with carols in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Windhover Hall before taking in the museum’s temporary exhibitions and permanent collection of 30,000 works of art.

Boerner Botanical Gardens Holiday Gift Fair with Santa

Sunday, December 1 at 10:00am

Boerner Botanical Gardens, 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, WI

Visit Santa and shop unique gifts from area artists and artisans as you listen to holiday carols. This event is free and open to the public.

Milwaukee Public Market Holiday Shopping

Wednesday, December 4 at 12:00pm

Milwaukee Public Market, 400 N. Water Street, Milwaukee, WI