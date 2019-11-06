Milwaukee Repertory Theater Announces Special Events and Guest Appearances for Milwaukee Holiday Tradition

(Milwaukee) Milwaukee Repertory Theater is pleased to announce six VIP walk-on guests to appear onstage in A Christmas Carol this holiday season. Each VIP will get an inside experience of this Milwaukee tradition – appearing onstage in period costume during the second act of the production as members of the cast and for the grand finale. This annual tradition is a way to share the magic of A Christmas Carol with Milwaukee audiences and recognize those who play a central role in our community. Milwaukee Rep is thrilled to welcome our VIP walk-ons as honorary cast members of A Christmas Carol and together, share its timeless message of hope, redemption and the enduring power of love.
VIP Walk-on Schedule
WISN 12 News This Morning co-anchor Sheldon Dutes – Thursday, Dec 5 at 7:30pm
Film critic and Oz historian Ryan Jay – Friday, Dec 6 at 7:30pm
Former Milwaukee Wave forward and Milwaukee Kickers coach Michael King – Wednesday, Dec 11 at 7:00pm President of The Marcus Corporation Greg Marcus and designer Linda Marcus – Thursday, Dec 12 at 7:30pm 96.5 WKLH host Karen Dalessandro – Friday, Dec 13 at 7:30pm
In addition to bringing VIP guests onstage to experience A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep will be bringing A Christmas Carol to Milwaukee throughout the holiday season with a series of special events and guest appearances. The sound of caroling will ring from one end of the city to the other as cast members from A Christmas Carol spread warmth and holiday cheer now through the end of the year!
Holiday Events
The following events and guest appearances featuring A Christmas Carol cast members are unique previews of this year’s full production and offer the chance to enjoy the music of the season and snap some festive photographs!
Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival Kick Off
Thursday, November 21 at 6:00pm
Pere Marquette Park, 900 N. Plankinton Road, Milwaukee, WI
Enjoy festive performances and the biggest switch-flipping ceremony of the holiday season as the holiday lights display at Pere Marquette Park is turned on. Hosted by WISN 12 News This Morning co-anchors Sheldon Dutes and Adrienne Pederson. This event is free and open to the public.
TMJ4 Morning Blend Guest Appearance
Tuesday, November 26 at 9:00am
Tune in to the Morning Blend on WTMJ 4 for holiday carols and to hear more about our production from Mr. and Mrs. Cratchit, Reese Madigan and Rána Roman.
Black Friday Kickoff at Milwaukee Public Museum
Friday, November 29 at 1:00pm
Milwaukee Public Museum, 800 W. Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI
Stroll through the festively decorated Streets of Old Milwaukee and European Village exhibits with the sound of traditional holiday carols in your ears.
Milwaukee Art Museum
Saturday, November 30 at 11:00am
Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, WI
Get in the holiday spirit with carols in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Windhover Hall before taking in the museum’s temporary exhibitions and permanent collection of 30,000 works of art.
Boerner Botanical Gardens Holiday Gift Fair with Santa
Sunday, December 1 at 10:00am
Boerner Botanical Gardens, 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, WI
Visit Santa and shop unique gifts from area artists and artisans as you listen to holiday carols. This event is free and open to the public.
Milwaukee Public Market Holiday Shopping
Wednesday, December 4 at 12:00pm
Milwaukee Public Market, 400 N. Water Street, Milwaukee, WI
Grab lunch or do some holiday shopping at this Third Ward hotspot as you are serenaded by Milwaukee Rep Carolers.
Christmas in the Ward
Friday, December 6 at 5:30pm
Historic Third Ward, Milwaukee, WI
Fireworks, Santa and live reindeer kick off the festive month in Milwaukee’s historic Third Ward. This event is free and open to the public.
Breakfast with Santa at the Pfister Hotel
Sunday, December 8 at 8:00am
Pfister Hotel, 424 E. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Dine with Santa in The Pfister’s festive ballroom while traditional holiday carols play in your ears.
Milwaukee Public Market
Wednesday, December 11 at 12:00pm
Milwaukee Public Market, 400 N. Water Street, Milwaukee, WI
Grab lunch or do some holiday shopping at this Third Ward hotspot as you are serenaded by Milwaukee Rep Carolers.
Christkindlmarket Milwaukee
Thursday, December 12 at 4:00pm
Fiserv Forum, 1111 Vel R. Philips Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Get in the mood for A Christmas Carol by strolling the “streets” of Christkindlmarket – Milwaukee’s old-world German holiday market. This event is free and open to the public.
Colectivo Cafe
Saturday, December 14 at 11:30am
The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee, 2211 N. Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Cozy up with a warm drink as you listen to holiday carols and visions of sugar-plums dance in your head.
A Christmas Carol is presented by Wells Fargo and Jay Franke & David Herro with Associate Producers Gretta Assaly and Molly & Tom Duffey. The Media Sponsors are Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and LocaliQ and the Equipment Sponsor is Studio Gear. Milwaukee Rep is sponsored in part by the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF).
A Christmas Carol begins performances November 26 through December 24, 2019 in the historic Pabst Theater. Opening night is set for Friday, November 29 at 7:30pm. Tickets can be purchased at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at the Ticket Office, 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.
For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.
About Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin in terms of audiences served and one of the largest professional theaters in the country. Each year, Milwaukee Rep welcomes up to 275,000 people at nearly 700 performances of 15 productions ranging from compelling dramas, powerful classics, new plays and full-scale musicals in its three unique performance venues – the Quadracci Powerhouse, Stiemke Studio and Stackner Cabaret. For over 65 years, Milwaukee Rep has gained a national reputation as an incubator of new work, an agent of community change and a forward-thinking provider of vital arts education programs. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world- class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee’s rich diversity.
