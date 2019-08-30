Milwaukee Urban League Young Professionals to Celebrate 20 Year Anniversary with Professional Development Conference and Toast to Twenty Celebration

The Milwaukee Urban League Young Professionals (MULYP) are excited to celebrate a successful 20 years as a young professional organization on Saturday September 21, 2019 by hosting a Personal and Professional Development Conference focused on the Legacy of Leadership: Impact Driven Philanthropy. Started in 1998 MULYP serves as the oldest young professional organization in the City of Milwaukee. As a volunteer auxiliary organization of the 100 year strong Milwaukee Urban League (MUL), MULYP was designed to assist MUL through volunteerism, program support, and philanthropy while also engaging young professional members aged 21-40 to empower their communities. With 300 members MULYP provides members and the general public with leadership development, networking and community outreach opportunities. “We see our role as young professionals as being central to our communities and vital members of the new economy. Our members are the visible embodiment of our commitment to change and improvement. “said MULYP President Tiffany Henry.

MULYP through the support of the Milwaukee community and generous sponsorship by our Urban League friends created our successful and longstanding Dr. Wesley L. Scott Scholarship Program. Named after our long time and former Milwaukee Urban League President who served from 1959-1981. Our collective fundraising efforts have been able to provide over $30,000 to Milwaukee area high school seniors to assist in their higher education endeavors. We look forward to continuing and increasing this pipeline of success, while also supporting the work of our affiliate the Milwaukee Urban League. We want to be an organization that leads by example.”

Saturday September 21, MULYP invites members and the Milwaukee community to register to attend the Professional Development Conference held at the Harley Davidson University Building located at 3700 W. Juneau Ave, Milwaukee from 8:30AM-2:30PM. Powerhouse Corry Joe Biddle Executive Director, FUEL Milwaukee, and Vice President of Community Affairs, for Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) will serve as keynote speaker. In addition, National Urban League Young Professionals leadership to include Current President Ray Shackelford, of Houston, Texas and Immediate Past President Carlos Clanton of Hampton Roads, Virginia will be featured guest speakers. Tickets are $35 for members, $50 for non-members. Attendees will look forward to impactful workshops, networking, food, vendors, and conference memorabilia.

Following the conference alumni members, and Past MULYP Presidents, Milwaukee Urban League President and CEO Dr. Eve Hall will be in attendance for our Toast to Twenty Celebration at Venue 42 located at 1130 N. 9thStreet at 8:00pm. The celebration includes live music from DJ Lolo, food, and a glass of champagne for the official toast of the evening. Cost is $50. Individuals may bundle their cost by purchasing a ticket to attend both the conference and toast celebration for $80.

For more information and to register for the events head over to bit.ly/mulyp20years and bit.ly/mulypconf19. For learn more about the Milwaukee Urban League Young Professionals and how you can get involved head over to our website at www.tmulyp.org and follow us on social media.