Minority Healthy Film Festival

The Minority Health film festival took place this past weekend and it was everything! Literally it had everything from movies showings, to a mental health panel led by Charlemagne Tha God. During that event which was held at Turner Hall, he discussed his own battles with anxiety and how we can expand awareness. Rapper Styles P and Author Harriet Washington were also part of the panel discussion. Thursday night in conjunction was also a mixer held at the Ivy room, where so many professionals from all walks a life shared their experiences and business information.With forums taking place as well as films throughout the weekend, the quiet issue of mental health in our community has suddenly became louder than ever! Thank you to all who made it possible.