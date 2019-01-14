MKE Legend: Latonya Jeffries

Latonya Jeffries, Author and Entrepreneur, is the Founder of Visions Tax Solutions and Services. She’s a neighborhood tax specialist committed to serving her community.

Latonya has been in the tax industry since 1996. With a background in the IRS, Latonya is able to deliver phenomenal services with a heart that cares. She strongly believes in her clients and wants them to succeed.

When it comes to taxes, Latonya’s number one goal is to educate you.

“I want my clients tone informed,” she says. She says that during those times when she didn’t own her on business, she worked for a few different commercial companies and the number one thing she despised was the fact that they never cared about whether the client truly understood the process.

It’s a pleasure for Latonya to sit down with you, go through your taxes and discuss the reasons behind why your taxes may look different this year in comparison to last year, so on and so forth. Digging into the whys and why nots is a passion of hers.

Visions Tax has been standing for over 12 years and her client base is over 450. Because of the time she enjoys to spend with her customers while meeting them where they are, many of her clients love her so much no matter where she goes, they’re coming.

Ms. Jeffries specialties don’t stop there. Because she genuinely wants to see people make it, she partners with business owners to develop a community that her clients can trust. When her clients come into her office, she always tries to see what they’re looking to do with their money and how they plan to invest it. Instead of buying things such as flat screens, she encourages clients to make purchases that will help them long term, like fixing their credit, buying a home, or starting a business that they’ve always wanted to start.

People like Latonya truly make this city a better place. We need more specialists and other professionals willing to take a little more time out to educate each and every client that comes their way. Financial literacy is a must in a city like ours, where poverty is a norm.

Ms. Jeffries, I want to personally thank you for all you do in the community from extending your services and hosting informative workshops, to supporting local businesses, and so much more. You are a legend in our city.