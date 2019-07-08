MKE Legend: Terrell Harris

Milwaukee’s own, Terrell Harris, Founder of Words & Images is a man on a true mission to make an impact in the city. His family owned T-shirt printing company isn’t your average prints shop by any means. Terrell Harris doesn’t just focus on making shirts. In fact, his main focus is simply to make a difference.

Mr. Harris has a mission to build self value and community value. He believes it’s self value, taking care of ourselves, having a sense of purpose and feeling belonged all play a part in the community. While community value, such a sharing connections, resources, and supporting one another, is what makes our community strong. It’s what keeps us thriving.

Terrell started his Words & Images brand back in 2015. Since then he create the “Milwaukee State of Mind” shirt and began to partner with many major brands and many brand within the city. He is very compassionate about inspiring the community having grown up in the Sherman Park area. Growing up Terrell saw a lot of violence and other activities in the area that he says young people should not have to see. There was lots of dysfunction.

Because of this he knew he wanted to be a part of the solution, as he is. Mr. Harris is a man with great faith and belief in his community. He understands it’s normal to reach to the outskirts of the city for help but he believes in the power of problem solving within.

Overall Terrell is an valuable jewel right here in our city. He smile is bright and his arms are open. We need so many more people with the mindset like his in our community. We need more people willing to commit to a change. We need more people that value helping the community and only want to be remembered by their inspiration and beautiful children.

This is how a black man truly fights back. I was completely blessed for the opportunity to interview him. So make sure to check it out.

So much love for you Terrell. Keep up the great work!