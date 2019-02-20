Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin and Milwaukee Health Services, Inc. Host Souper Supper

WHAT: In an effort to help feed those in need this winter, Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin and Milwaukee Health Services, Inc. are providing a soup dinner to Milwaukee residents. Guests will also have an opportunity to receive employment information, immunizations, flu shots, blood pressure screenings and glucose screenings.

Feeding America reports that nearly 700,000 Wisconsinites don’t know where their next meal is coming from. In eastern Wisconsin, 1 in 7 people face hunger. Molina and Milwaukee Health Services Incorporated are working together to reduce food insecurity in the Milwaukee area.

This event is open to the public and media is welcome to attend.

WHERE: Isaac Coggs Heritage Health Center

8200 West Silver Spring Drive

Milwaukee, WI 53218

WHEN: Monday, February 25, 2019

4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.