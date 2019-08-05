Morning Motivation

The world we live in today can be very dark an gloomy. We are saddened by the shootings, killings, and even racial injustice that occurs. We are easily exposed to the negatives in our society. We stroll down our neighborhoods and it’s easy for us to see the effects of poverty. When we turn on the radio or the news we see the chaotic hate crimes happening in our country.

Many times it’s sickening. Meanwhile some of us live our lives striving day to day just to get by— Setting goals but never accomplishing them because life gets in the way. We try to move forward but no matter what obstacles still come our way.

But I’m a firm believer that there is a way out and that way out is you. I believe that there is no way to control what life throws at us but at least we can choose how to react to the obstacles thrown our way. With that being said I’d like to share the five rules that I believe can help you to tap into your happiness.

1. Understand that happiness is a mindset not just an emotion. Many people believe happiness is obtained through financial status and material things while I disagree. Happiness must be created but in order to create it, you have to know the things that make you happy.

2. Spend more time with yourself. Instead of telling yourself you need to get out and have fun, learn to get to know you. Find out what your gifts and talents are and learn to make that your happy place.

3. Surround yourself with positive forces. The people you spend the most time with make a great impact on your mood. Make sure you spend time with people who share the same morals, values, and beliefs as you. Ensure that the people around you motivate you to become your best.

4. Try new things. Don’t get stuck in the habit of doing the same activities. Work towards a lifestyle of adventure. It’s mentally healthy to create new memories and step outside of your comfort zone.

5. Help others. A lot of times we feel our situations are so bad that things couldn’t be worse. But if we take a deeper look we will find that no matter where we are in life we are in a position to help someone who is less fortunate. This help does not have to be monetary, it can be through reference or even blessing others with a gift that we naturally carry.

Utilizing these 5 principles can not only reset the tone of your lifestyle but it can also help you to grow into your highest potential. When you want change you have to change yourself, your views, and the way you choose to react. Keep those positive people in your corner as you transition for a greater you. The power is yours.